EU’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG down 1.5-fold in Q1

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas for 1.2 bln euros in Q1, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 2 bln euros, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. The EU’s total purchases of Russian gas fell 1.5-fold in the reporting period to 3.2 bln euros.

In March, EU countries paid 933 mln euros for LNG from Russia, the highest amount in more than a year. The main importers were Spain (359 mln euros), France (320 mln euros), and Belgium (254 mln euros). The EU also imported 414 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas in March.

Russian LNG accounted for 26.1% of total EU LNG imports in March. The United States led with a 43.6% share.

The share of pipeline gas from Russia in the value of EU pipeline gas imports equaled 16.6% in March. Algeria ranked first with 31.8%, followed by Norway with 21.4%, and Azerbaijan ranked fourth with 15%.

On January 26, the EU Council finally approved a complete ban on supplies of Russian LNG to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect on April 25, 2026, while short-term pipeline gas contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026.