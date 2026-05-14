Russia increases halal product exports by 86% over five years — Agroexport

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Russia has increased exports of halal products by 86% over the past five years, reaching $388 mln by the end of 2025, head of the federal center Agroexport Ilya Ilyushin said during a session at the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"Over the past five years, Russia has increased exports of halal products by 86%. In 2025, they reached $388 mln," Ilyushin said.

He noted that the main categories of Russian halal exports currently consist of meat and meat by-products. In particular, poultry meat exports in 2025 totaled $252 mln, while total exports of halal meat products exceeded $360 mln.

According to him, the leading importers of Russian halal products are Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran, which together accounted for more than 90% of total Russian halal exports in 2025.

"At the same time, Saudi Arabia accounted for 76% of food supplies certified under halal standards. This situation makes us dependent on a single market and requires export diversification through the active development of new destinations," Ilyushin added.

The 17th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum is taking place in Kazan from May 12 to 17. TASS is the event’s general information partner.