Europe being disingenuous announcing ban on gas imports from Russia — senior Slovak MP

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. European countries are being disingenuous when they announce a ban on Russian gas imports, yet continue to purchase it, Slovak Parliament Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar said in an interview with TASS.

"Those countries that are shouting about the need to completely ban energy imports from Russia have recently purchased record volumes of liquefied natural gas. This means these statements are self-contradictory because everyone understands that energy security and competitiveness are essential," he said.

Describing the situation with energy supplies to Slovakia, Gaspar emphasized that gas currently flows to the country primarily through the TurkStream pipeline as the main route through Ukraine has been suspended. "We would be happy if gas continued to flow to Europe through the already-built infrastructure via Ukraine. But we need to be realistic about the situation," he said.

"The situation around Iran is of great importance for the supply of sufficient volumes of gas or oil now," the official noted. "The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is changing every day, and this is beginning to affect not only the global economy, but, of course, the European economy as well," he said.