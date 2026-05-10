Russian air navigation systems still in global demand — Almaz-Antey

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The global demand for air navigation systems and its components produced by Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group is still at a high level, Deputy Director General Dmitry Savitsky told TASS.

"There is certainly a demand for our air navigation facilities and systems and it’s definitely not declining," he said. "This certainly applies primarily to our friendly countries, our long-standing partners."

"We continue cooperating with aviation administrations and air navigation service providers in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. We supply, replace, and modernize equipment," Savitsky noted.