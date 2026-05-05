Kamaz adapted 13-liter engine for use on board of ships — CEO

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Kamaz has adapted the in-house 13-liter diesel engine for the use on board of ships, CEO of the Russian truck maker Sergey Kogogin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Last year, we performed "making seaworthy," in other words, (adapting) this 13-liter engine to be used on board of ships. The Volvo Penta is largely used globally; we made the substitution," Kogogin said.

Diesel engine manufactured by Kamaz are being used at present not merely in the automotive sector but also in agricultural machine-building, at diesel locomotives and in the energy sector as distributed energy devices and power generators, he stressed.