Rosatom plans startup operations at Unit 2 of Rooppur nuclear plant in 2027 — CEO

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Startup operations at Unit 2 of the Rooppur nuclear power plant under construction in Bangladesh are scheduled to begin in 2027, CEO of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Modern challenges, particularly the developments in the Strait of Hormuz, concentrate the energy demand and prompt countries to follow the path of creating national sovereign sources of electric power. The nuclear power plant is exactly a such sovereign source, since it is fully controlled by the government and the professionals of the Republic of Bangladesh," Likhachev said.

"We continue working proactively on the second unit. I have no doubts startup operations at the second unit will also begin next year," the chief executive added.