First power unit of Rooppur NPP commissioned — TASS correspondent

ISHWARDI /Bangladesh/, April 28. /TASS/. Nuclear fuel has been loaded into the reactor of Unit 1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built according to a Russian design, a TASS correspondent reported from the fuel-loading ceremony.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev pressed a symbolic button together with Bangladeshi Minister of Science and Technology Fakir Mahbub Anam, signaling the start-up of the first unit of the nuclear power plant.

The loading of nuclear fuel into the reactor of the first power unit marks a key milestone at the construction site. It will be followed by the first delivery of electricity to Bangladesh’s power grid and the commissioning of the country’s first nuclear power unit.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with two VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is under construction 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, according to a general contract signed on December 25, 2015.