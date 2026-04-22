Bank of Russia sells $61.05 mln worth of yuan with settlement on April 21

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated April 21, 2026, totaling 4.6 bln rubles ($61.05 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlements dated April 20 also amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($61.05 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange’s currency section under the yuan-ruble instrument.