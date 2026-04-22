EAEU-SCO trade turnover reaches $368 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) amounted to $368 bln in 2025, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board (EEC) Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

"The figures indicate a high level of our cooperation. Over the past ten years, trade turnover between the EAEU states and SCO countries has increased fourfold. In 2025, this figure amounted to $368 bln. The share of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in foreign trade turnover has reached about 50%," the official EEC website quoted Sagintayev as saying.

It was also noted that the parties are currently preparing a draft new joint action plan within the framework of implementing the memorandum of understanding signed in 2021 between the EEC and the SCO Secretariat. The document defines the objectives of systematic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"Signing the joint activities plan will mark a transition to a qualitatively new level of partnership. We will be able to move from a framework form of interaction to the practical implementation of specific initiatives," the head of the EEC Board said.

The parties also agreed that further strengthening cooperation between the EAEU and the SCO will become an important factor in strengthening mutual trust and economic growth of the member states of both organizations, the statement noted.