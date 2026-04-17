At least 50 ice class vessels required by 2030 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. About fifty ice class vessels will be needed by 2030 to implement large-scale production projects in the Arctic region, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said.

"Concerning construction of cargo fleet of the high ice class. Large-scale production projects are being implemented in the Arctic at present, with at least 50 vessels required further to support them by 2030," Trutnev said at the meeting of the State Commission for Arctic Development.

The current portfolio of orders of Zvezda shipyard provides for construction of 26 transport ships for cargo carriage along the Northern Sea Route, Trutnev noted. "Construction of three more tankers to be delivered in 2029 is under review. Obviously, it is not enough to meet requirements of shippers. Plans are in place to create new facilities in the Far East and upgrade the operating shipyard in St. Petersburg," he added.