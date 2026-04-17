Six vessels cross Strait of Hormuz on April 16

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The number of crossings of the Strait of Hormuz has decreased in recent days, reaching six in the past 24 hours, according to TASS calculations based on data from monitoring systems tracking the movement of maritime transport.

On April 16, six vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz, while the number of TASS recalculations based on data from monitoring systems towards the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman was the same - three in each direction.

Following talks between the US and Iran on April 11, the US Central Command announced that on April 13, it would begin a naval blockade of Iran, preventing the movement of all ships heading to ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as attempting to sail from its shores.