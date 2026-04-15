Dozens of countries face inflation growth by 1.5% due to war in Iran — EBRD

BRUSSELS, April 15. /TASS/. Dozens of countries of the world where the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is operating face inflation growth by 1.5% in case the conflict in the Middle East continues, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

"The longer it [the war of the US and Israel against Iran - TASS] lasts and if it becomes more serious, with the escalation that we see <…> the impact is becoming deeper," she told Euronews television in an interview.

The EBRD estimates that oil prices will settle at $100 per barrel "for a long period of time," she noted.

The economic growth in countries where the EBRD is operating will slow down by 0.4 percentage point. , the EBRD President said.