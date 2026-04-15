US spends over $51 bln on military operation against Iran — website

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The United States spent over $51.2 billion in the 46 days of its military operation against Tehran, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker website.

The online counter is based on the Pentagon’s March 10 briefing to the US Congress, which said that the first week of the military operation cost $11.3 billion, with a further daily expense estimated at $1 billion.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran, in turn, targeted US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.