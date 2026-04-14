Philippines requested US to extend suspension of Russian oil sanctions

BANGKOK, April 14. /TASS/. Authorities of the Philippines approached the US administration with a request to extend the suspension of sanctions on Russian oil buying, Secretary of Energy Sharon Garin said.

"We have communicated with the Department of Foreign Affairs for another window or extension of the lifting of the embargo. They have communicated this to our ambassador in the US. We are waiting for the response," the secretary said at the briefing streamed by PTV Philippines.

"We're very positive on getting this window," she noted. "If it doesn't come through, we have other options also," the secretary said, adding that the Philippines needs diversification of supplies.

The state of emergency in the energy sphere was announced in the Philippines in late March.