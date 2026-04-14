Rosseti’s investment program to rise to $11.76 bln in 2026

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The investment program of the Rosseti Group will amount to around 900 bln rubles ($11.76 bln) in 2026, the company’s CEO Andrey Ryumin said during a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for the current year, our investment program is expected to total around 900 bln rubles. Within the framework of the investment program, we are planning, of course, new construction, including modernization and reconstruction of existing grid infrastructure facilities," he said.

The company’s investment program totaled 725 bln rubles ($9.48 bln) in 2025.

As part of the implementation of a number of projects within the investment program, the company is using new technologies, Ryumin added.

"The first example I would like to mention is large-scale energy storage systems. Here, our main equipment supplier is the state corporation Rosatom, and we are implementing this project jointly," he said. Another project involves direct current power transmission. "We have already begun the design phase, and the project is currently under implementation," the company head said.