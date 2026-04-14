Rosseti’s investment program rises to $9.48 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The volume of the investment program of Rosseti increased to 725 bln rubles ($9.48 bln) in 2025, according to Kremlin materials prepared for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rosseti Group CEO Andrey Ryumin.

"The total financing of the consolidated investment program of the Rosseti Group in 2025 amounted to 725 bln rubles, which is 65 bln rubles higher than the financing volume in 2024," the materials said.

At the same time, adjusted profit for 2025 increased compared to 2024 and exceeded 297 bln rubles ($3.88 bln). "For the Rosseti Group, net profit is a source of financing for the investment program. Growth in net profit following 2025 results will make it possible to increase investments in the development of grid infrastructure in 2026," the materials noted.

In implementing its investment program, Rosseti uses more than 90% domestically produced equipment and materials and is one of the largest customers for Russian manufacturers.

In addition, in 2025 the company fulfilled around 340,000 contracts for technological connection with a total capacity of 15 GW.

The Rosseti Group is Russia’s largest grid operator. The parent company, PJSC Rosseti, is a strategic joint-stock company of the Russian Federation, with the state holding a 77% stake in its authorized capital.