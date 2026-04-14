China’s coal imports up 1.3% in January-March to 116 mln tons

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Chinese importers increased their coal purchases by 1.3% in January-March year-on-year to 116.27 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In value terms, coal supplies to China from other countries fell by 6% in the reporting period to $8.73 bln, according to figures released.

In March, China purchased 39.05 mln tons of coal from other countries, up by 26.2% month-on-month. In money terms, imports grew by 30.6% to $2.94 bln.

Russia is one of the leading coal exporters to China. As per the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory, Russia's share of coal supplies to China equaled 29% last year.

China's coal imports went up by 14.4% in 2024, and down by 9.6% to 490.27 mln tons in 2025, according to data provided by the country’s customs service.