Diamond prices continue to decline in March — Rapaport

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The price index for 1-carat diamonds declined by 1.7% month-on-month and by 13.2% year-on-year in March, to 3.974 points, according to industry agency Rapaport, which calculates the global diamond price index.

The diamond industry showed mixed dynamics in March. The escalation of the Middle East conflict and persistent trade barriers exerted significant pressure on the sector, Rapaport noted.

The price index for 0.3-carat diamonds fell by 1.1% in March and by 28.6% year-on-year. The 0.5-carat diamond price index declined by 3.5% in March and by 30.7% over the year. Meanwhile, the price index for 3-carat diamonds decreased by 0.5% in March and by 1.5% year-on-year.