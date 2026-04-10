Steel production in Russia falls by 10.4% to 15.6 mln tons in Q1

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in the Q1 of 2026 fell by 10.4% year-on-year to 15.6 mln tons. In March, steel production decreased by 13.1% to 5.2 mln tons, according to preliminary data from the information and analytical company Chermet Corporation.

According to statistics, finished ferrous metal production for the first three months of 2026 decreased by 6.4% to 14 mln tons. Iron ore production decreased by 7.6% to 24.6 mln tons. Gross dry coke production for the reporting period decreased by 7.3% to 5.4 mln tons. Meanwhile, pig iron production from January to March decreased by 5.8%, reaching 12.2 mln tons. According to the corporation, steel pipe production fell by 28%, to 2 mln tons.

Corporation Chermet was founded in 1991. According to data published on its website, the organization cooperates with all companies with significant assets in the ferrous metallurgy sector in Russia.