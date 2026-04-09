About 128 people remain at Bushehr NPP, new wave of evacuation planned — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. There are plans to evacuate the approximately 128 people who remain at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, Rosatom Director Alexey Likhachev told Vesti.

"We still have about 128 people at Bushehr. We have another wave of evacuation planned for now," he said.

"In recent hours, there has been some relief associated with the truce. The main challenge is that we do not know how it will end. Theoretically, it could be interrupted at any moment, or perhaps it will develop into some kind of, as [US President Donald] Trump says, a deal. Bushehr remains our technological priority, but the priority of priorities is the life and health of people," Likhachev noted.

Russia will closely monitor the development of events in the Middle East, the head of Rosatom stated. He also expressed gratitude to Iranian partners, who among other things organized the evacuation from the Bushehr NPP. "Most importantly, we were greatly supported by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Foreign Ministry. We carried out the evacuation of almost over 500 people without incident," Likhachev indicated.