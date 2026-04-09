Russia almost doubles pork product exports to China in Q1 — watchdog

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s pork product exports to China nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2026, reaching approximately 24,600 tons, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"About 24,600 tons of pork products were exported to China, almost double the volume of the same period last year, when approximately 12,900 tons were shipped. In particular, China increased pork purchases [from Russia] by 66.5%, to 11,100 tons, and [purchases of] pork by-products by 2.2-fold, to 13,500 tons," the report said.

Overall, Russia's first-quarter exports of meat and meat products totaled 200,000 tons, exports of fish and seafood reached almost 333,000 tons. Exports of poultry meat and edible by-products exceeded 73,900 tons. Exports of pork exceeded 70,000 tons, which is flat year-on-year.

Russia also exported over 24,200 tons of edible by-products from small and large cattle and pigs, 19,500 tons of finished meat products, 6,300 tons of beef, and 50,100 tons of dairy products.