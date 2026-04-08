Brent oil futures fall by more than 15% again

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with June 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange extended its decline to 15.5% after the most recent statements by US President Donald Trump.

As of 14:20 Moscow time, before Trump’s remarks, Brent fell by 14.09% to $93.87 per barrel.

By 14:45 Moscow time, Brent had accelerated its decline to $92.39 per barrel (-15.45%). At the same time, WTI crude futures for May 2026 delivery fell by 17.34% to $93.36 per barrel.

As US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, the US is discussing easing tariffs and sanctions with Iran. He also threatened to impose 50% tariffs from April 8 on countries supplying weapons to Iran. Trump also claimed that Iran would no longer enrich uranium.