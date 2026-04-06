Russian stock market closes with growing major indices

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.88% to 2,784.87 points at the close of main trading on Monday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index gained 2.16% to 1,114.34 points. The yuan fell by 2 kopecks to 11.47 rubles.

"The MOEX index started the week with mixed dynamics. After a morning struggle near the 2,750-point support level, buyers took the initiative. It was a good day for shares of metallurgical companies, especially MMK, Polyus, and Norilsk Nickel, while heavyweight stocks such as Sber and Lukoil traded in positive territory," BCS World of Investments stock market expert Andrey Smirnov said.

Stock market

"OVK shares (+7.3%) were the top gainers without any specific news, but most likely due to increased investor interest in second-tier stocks, which usually rise following gains in blue chips," Freedom Finance Global lead analyst Natalia Milchakova said.

The biggest decliners, she said, were Novabev Group shares (-2.4%), most likely after the release of weak financial results under the Russian Accounting Standards for 2025.

Outlook for April 7

BCS World of Investments forecasts the dollar exchange rate at 78-81 rubles on Tuesday and the yuan at 11.4-11.7 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index to fluctuate in the range of 2,750-2,850 points on Tuesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates is 78-80 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11.3-11.6 rubles, respectively.

Cifra Broker analysts also said there are no signs yet of a reversal toward ruble weakening, though the pace of its strengthening may slow and exchange rates may move into consolidation ranges of 11.4-11.6 rubles per yuan, 78-80 rubles per US dollar, and 90-92 rubles per euro.