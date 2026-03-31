Chinese stock indices fall by more than 6% in March

SHANGHAI, March 31. /TASS/. The main indices of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges fell by 6.5% and 7%, respectively, in March after the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, according to trading data.

On the last trading day of the month, the Shanghai Composite Index decreased by 0.8% and closed at 3,891.86 points. The Shenzhen Component Index fell by 1.81% to 13,478.06 points.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel and US military facilities in the Middle East. The Iranian authorities also decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran had allowed vessels from friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.