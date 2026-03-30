LG Chem imports 27,000 tons of naphtha from Russia — Yonhap

SEOUL, March 30. /TASS/. South Korean petrochemical company LG Chem imported 27,000 tons of naphtha (ligroin) from Russia amid the temporary lifting of US sanctions, Yonhap news agency reported citing sources and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea.

Earlier, South Korean media outlets, citing a report by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy presented at a meeting of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, reported that a South Korean company had imported naphtha from Russia.

According to Yonhap, the company in question is LG Chem. The shipment will arrive at the Daesan petrochemical complex in South Chungcheong Province on March 30. South Korea consumes approximately 4 mln tons of naphtha per month, the agency noted.

On March 26, the administration of the president of the Republic of Korea reported that LG Chem CEO Kim Dong Choon thanked the country’s government for efforts facilitating the import of naphtha from Russia.

Earlier, the US Treasury lifted sanctions on transactions involving the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels before March 12. The general license published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) permits such transactions until April 11.