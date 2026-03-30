Russia's non-resource non-energy exports up by 10% year-on-year by end of 2025 — governor

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia's non-resource non-energy exports increased by 10% year-on-year in 2025, by Alexander Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk region and Chairman of the State Commission for International Cooperation and Export, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"As for non-resource non-energy exports: by the end of 2025, their volume amounted to $149 billion in equivalent, which is 10% more than in the previous period. It is also important to note that industrial exports increased by 18%," Tsybulsky said.

The commission head noted that the geography of supplies had changed, with 86% now going to friendly markets. The main ones are China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and India.

"I'd like to note that exports to India grew by almost 28%, almost a third, last year," he added.