Brent crude oil futures rise by 1.16% to $109.26 per barrel

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude futures for June 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange moved into growth after declining earlier in the morning, according to trading data. As of 10:21 Moscow time, Brent was up 1.16% at $109.26 per barrel.

By 10:33 Moscow time, Brent accelerated its growth to $109.59 per barrel (+1.46%). At the same time, the price of WTI crude futures for May 2026 delivery rose by 0.83% to $95.26 per barrel.

Earlier in the morning, it was reported that Brent crude futures were declining. According to trading data as of 05:35 Moscow time, Brent was down 1.74% at $106.13 per barrel.