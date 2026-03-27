Share of settlements in national currencies in EAEU reaches 94% — Kyrgyz PM

SHYMKENT /Kazakhstan/, March 27. /TASS/. The share of settlements in national currencies within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has reached 94%, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev said at an expanded-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Shymkent.

"Despite these challenges, our union has continued its steady growth, which is reflected in the positive dynamics of key socio-economic indicators. Compared with 2020 figures, GDP growth in member states totaled about 17% by the end of 2025. Over this period, mutual trade in goods between the union’s member states nearly doubled. At the same time, the share of settlements in national currencies reached 94%," he said.

According to him, all these indicators have influenced the pace of economic development of the EAEU member states compared with global average growth rates. "However, behind the facade of overall macroeconomic stability, we must timely identify areas that require our urgent intervention. Thus, amid external restrictions imposed on our partners within the union, the complex geopolitical situation and price instability globally, we need to reduce internal barriers and the administrative burden on participants in foreign economic activity, and apply joint financial and non-financial measures to stimulate cooperation," Kasymaliev continued.

These measures, he believes, will help preserve the purchasing power of the population in the EAEU and prevent sharp price increases for critically important food products and energy resources.

The head of the Kyrgyz cabinet also drew attention to the situation at the borders of the union’s member states. "Control measures at the borders, or as we call them, near the borders, are turning into quasi-customs procedures and often take on the character of total control over all shipments. In fact, this means the restoration of customs control at the internal border, which, in our opinion, contradicts the fundamental principle of our union," he emphasized. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side calls for joint work to "mitigate the risks associated with the application of control measures" at the EAEU border.