Government to continue lowering administrative barriers for business — Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian authorities will continue working to lower administrative barriers for the business, including through the use of electronic services, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"To boost investments, to expand the space for the business initiative, we will continue lowering expenses for enterprises and organizations, lifting administrative barriers, about which we are talking again and again, keeping in mind the use of electronic services also," he noted.

Obtainment of more than 400 licenses and permits was optimized and digitalized over the last five years, the head of state said. "These procedures became simpler and more convenient, and their timeframe was reduced more than twofold in average," Putin added.