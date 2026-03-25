Russia supports Kazakhstan’s AI initiative — deputy PM

ASTANA, March 25. /TASS/. Russia considers Kazakhstan’s initiative in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) extremely important and supports it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters following a meeting between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Kazakh counterpart Oljas Bektenov.

"This year, Kazakhstan is chairing the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and a joint statement on the use of artificial intelligence within the Eurasian Economic Union is being prepared. This was a fairly extensive discussion (at the meeting — TASS). Positions were expressed regarding the use of the technology in our common market. Overall, we certainly support Kazakhstan’s initiative in this area and consider it extremely important for the development of our countries, our union, and technological development. We also believe that it is very important today to pay attention to the safe use of artificial intelligence technologies," Overchuk said.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed adopting a statement within the Eurasian Economic Union on the responsible development of artificial intelligence across the union.