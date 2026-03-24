Russia cuts steel output by 10.2% in February to 5 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in February 2026 decreased by 10.2% compared with the same period in 2025 and amounted to 5 mln tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

According to the association’s report, China produced 76.1 mln tons in February, which is 3.6% less than a year earlier, while India produced 13.6 mln tons (+7.7%). Steel output in Japan remained unchanged in February at 6.4 mln tons, while production in the United States increased by 5.8% to 6.5 mln tons.

Steel production in February 2026 by Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries totaled 6 mln tons, which is 10.5% less than a year earlier.

Countries in Asia and Oceania produced 105.3 mln tons in February, reducing output by 1.9%. EU countries produced 9.8 mln tons of steel, which is 3.6% less than a year earlier.

Steel production in North America increased by 0.5% to 8.5 mln tons in February. Steel output in South America totaled 3.1 mln tons during the reporting period (-7.7%). Middle Eastern countries produced 3.7 mln tons of steel, increasing output by 0.1% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Overall, global steel production in February 2026 amounted to 141.8 mln tons, which is 2.2% less than a year earlier, according to the association’s report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industrial associations in the world. Companies that are members of the association account for about 85% of global steel production.