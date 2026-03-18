Rusal posts adjusted loss under IFRS of $787 mln for 2025

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Adjusted net loss of Rusal under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to $787 mln in 2025 compared to $983 mln net profit in the previous year, the company reported.

Revenue grew by 22.6% in the reporting period to $14.81 bln.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by 29.5% to $1.05 bln.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.1% from 12.4% in the previous year.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners holds 25.52% of shares, while free float stands at 17.6%.