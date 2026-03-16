Russian-American business dialogue planned for SPIEF — newspaper

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. A business dialogue between Russia and the United States is planned for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2026, Izvestia newspaper reported, citing Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia).

"We are currently finalizing the topics, but most likely these are potential opportunities for interaction between Russian and American companies, as well as new possible models for such interaction," he told the paper.

No business meetings between the parties are planned before the SPIEF in 2026, Agee said, adding that the issues of the composition of the American delegation and its possible participation in the forum’s sessions are still being worked out.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 3-6, 2026.