Number of Max messenger users reaches 100 million

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The number of Russia’s Max national messenger users has topped 100 million, the platform’s press service reported.

"The Max audience is now 100 million people," the press service said.

They also noted that users of the national messenger send over 1 billion messages and make 28 million calls daily.

The national messenger’s average daily audience has reached 70 million users. The users have sent 62 billion messages, 470 million video notes, and made more than three one billion calls since the messenger’s launch. The number of group chats has grown to 25.5 million.

"Authors, bloggers, users, and companies have created 2.2 million public and private channels in Max," the press service added.