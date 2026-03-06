Havana airport warns of impossibility to refuel airplanes by April 10

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The main airport of Havana warned of impossibility to refuel passenger airplanes until April 10 at the least, a source in the air traffic control community told TASS, referring to a relevant caution of national aviation authorities.

"The Jose Marti Airport in Havana will not refuel airplanes with the jet fuel but the air harbor itself will not close and is ready to aircraft arrivals and departures," the source said. Air carriers, as earlier, will only be able to fly to Havana until April 10 in case they have enough fuel to fly back.

The situation with fuel in Cuba worsened after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela was among top oil exporters to Cuba. Airplanes refueling in country’s airports was halted in early February.