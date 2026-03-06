Kuwait starts scaling down oil production, refining — WSJ

NEW YORK, March 6. /TASS/. Kuwait has initiated oil production cuts at some fields due to storage facilities being filled amid problems with hydrocarbon exports to other countries in consequences of the conflict in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Authorities of the country are viewing an option of further reducing oil production and refining to levels sufficient for internal consumption, the news outlet says. The relevant decision can be made in coming days.

Such step may have long-term implications because production resumption may take weeks, the news outlet notes.