Bank of Russia sells $209.5 mln worth of yuan with March 5 settlements

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on March 5, 2026, in the amount of 16.6 bln rubles ($209.5 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlements on March 4, 2026, also amounted to 16.6 bln rubles ($209.5 mln).

The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.