World oil prices

Oil price may reach $85/bbl due to conflict in Middle East — forecast

According to the analysts, the base case scenario with the probability of 75% comprises the preserved oil production and supply infrastructure amid the "glowing conflict"

ASTANA, March 5. /TASS/. Oil prices will most probably settle at $80-85 per barrel in the near term amid the conflict in the Middle East, analysts of Kazakhstan-based Halyk Finance said.

Two main scenarios of developments and oil prices are identified, the company said. The base case with the probability of 75% comprises the preserved oil production and supply infrastructure amid the "glowing conflict."

"We expect Donald Trump will announce ‘neutralization’ of Iranian threat until the end of the month and [Brent oil] will stabilize at $80-85 [per barrel] in the controlled escalation logic," the forecast indicates.

The second scenario estimated at 25% stipulates significant interruptions in oil supplies if Iran attacks oil producing infrastructure of other Persian Gulf countries, ports and ships. "Brent is above $100 per barrel in this scenario," the company added.

Oil price
Airlines to carry over 8,000 passengers from the UAE, Oman on Thursday
Skies of Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Qatar and Kuwait remain closed
Power supply restored in central Iraq — energy company
The supply was discontinued several hours ago due to a lack of gas shipments to a power plant in the southern governorate of Basra
US scrambles to find resources to continue its Iran war for at least 100 days — Politico
Gerald Feierstein, a former senior US diplomat, called the war "a completely ad hoc operation that nobody actually understood or believed that military action was imminent"
Iran’s top security official puts US death toll from retaliatory Iranian strikes at 500
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani emphasized that the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would exact a heavy price from the enemy
'Wild' statements by Israel, Europe’s disregard for NPT: Russian envoy's remarks
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia will address European officials’ irresponsible statements regarding nuclear weapons before the International Atomic Energy Agency
US does not currently plan to send troops to Iran, but does not rule it out — White House
They're not part of the plan for this operation at this time, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 170 UAVs over past day
Ukraine’s military also attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 20 munitions in the past 24 hours
Ukrainian attack against Russian gas carrier is terrorist act — Putin
It is not the first time already when we face things of such kind, Russian President said
Chinese Army to focus on maintaining global strategic balance — document
The document also envisages strengthening strategic capabilities in the protection of national sovereignty, security and development interests "amid absolute party control over the Army"
Gas price in Europe exceeded $650 after Putin’s remarks on ending EU supplies
The price of the April futures contract at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to about $655 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 54.615 euro per MWh
Air strikes carried out against pro-Iranian groups in Iraq — special services
There is no information about casualties among the fighters
Russian Battlegroup East’s T-80BVM tank withstands 18 hits from Ukrainian drones
The tank commander with the battlegroup, call sign "Aza," added that the tank completed its assigned missions
Hezbollah launches dozens of missiles on Israeli settlements in Upper Galilee
Shia units repelled an Israeli attempt to penetrate in southern Lebanon near Ad-Duhairah and inflicted losses on enemy troops and equipment
Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,150 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Putin to instruct Cabinet to consider refocusing to more beneficial gas markets
I will certainly instruct the government to explore this matter together with our companies, Russian President said
Russia to work with reliable counterparties in energy supplies
Russia has always been and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, President said
Russian special services have data about Kiev plotting to sabotage gas pipelines — Putin
Moscow has shared this information with Ankara, the Russian leader stated
Iraqi authorities won’t allow to drag country into war — prime minister
Mohammed al-Sudani says the government will not tolerate destabilization in the country
US has no problems with Russia and China stemming from Iran war, says Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, he has no message for Russia and China on this issue
Three people injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Saratov Region — governor
Roman Busargin says several civilian facilities were damaged
Russia rejects West’s attempt to deny its plans to provide Ukraine with nukes — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, London and Paris "have the capability, incentive and means to commit the indicated international law crime"
Middle Eastern countries express interest in Kalashnikov drones
The Legioner (Legionnaire), a modern vertical takeoff and landing UAV, attracted the most interest from potential Middle Eastern customers, the company said
Israel hits ballistic missile storage sites in Tehran
The IDF also struck several launch sites of long-range ballistic missiles
Mossad conducts overnight ground operation in Iran — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces
Pentagon admits unable to intercept all Iranian drones — CNN
According to the report, during a closed-door briefing, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine acknowledged that drones pose a much bigger problem than previously thought
War of depletion with uncertain timeframe: Experts, media on US attack against Iran
A recent drafting of additional military specialists points to the fact that the US administration was "not fully prepared for the consequences" of the conflict
North Korea to build two destroyers per year, equip Navy with nuke weapons — Kim Jong-un
The country's leader also noted that the Choe Choe Hyon’s trials are proceeding successfully
Putin holds Kremlin meeting with Hungary’s top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto has already met with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Cargo ship hit by missiles near Strait of Hormuz — news agency
The cargo crew comprising 24 people was evacuated
Europe facing new energy crisis over events in Middle East — FT
According to the newspaper, fiercer competition for LNG supplies comes as a particularly cold winter has depleted gas stocks in Europe
Iran permitted two ships of friendly countries to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Iran hit more than ten ships, including tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz since the moment when the US and Israel attacked it on February 28
Kurds preparing for an offensive against Iran with support from Mossad, CIA — Axios
According to the report, those militias "have thousands of soldiers" along the border between Iraq and Iran
Russia can leave EU gas market earlier — Putin
Other markets now open, President said
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Russian gas carrier in Mediterranean Sea
The Transport Ministry described the attack as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy
Bahraini aluminum producer goes to force majeure — Reuters
The Alba plant in Bahrain is one of the largest aluminum producers
Dmitriev points to inevitability of oil price above $100 per barrel
Price for actual delivered oil in Asia already exceeds $90 a barrel for most types, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev noted
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Press review: US could use Kurds against Iran as NATO unwilling to drop expansion plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 5th
Putin to hold talks with president of Central African Republic
The officials plan to discuss the cooperation in politics, trade, economy, and humanitarian affairs
Oil price possibly reaching $200, declining stocks: situation in economy
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil has exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since mid-2024
China to carry out resolute strikes against separatists in Taiwan — report
According to the report, the People's Republic of China will promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait
Israeli PM suspects White House of conducting separate talks with Tehran — TV
According to the sources cited by Channel 12, Benjamin Netanyahu asked the White House for clarification on this matter
Slovakia approves termination of electricity supplies agreement with Ukraine
The Slovak Finance Minister is recommended to take steps in respect of SEPS company for immediate termination of the agreement between SEPS and Ukrenergo
Iran;s cabinet developed plan for wartime governance in advance — agency
According to the publication, the plan was personally approved by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who granted all departments the necessary powers for the new realities
China expresses resolute protest to Britain over ‘anti-China manipulation’
Earlier, Scotland Yard reported that counter-terrorism officers had detained three men on suspicion of working for Chinese intelligence
Potential successor to Khamenei, situation at US bases: Middle East conflict
Iran damaged communications and radar equipment on at least seven US military facilities in the Middle East during the first three days of hostilities
Chaos in Middle East, nuclear arms race provocation: Russian MFA’s statements
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the crisis in the Middle East "has no military solution"
Zelensky sees no signals from US for new round of negotiations on Ukraine
On Monday, Zelensky said the new round of talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine scheduled for March 5-6 has not yet been canceled
Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
The United States could have used this transportation link to evacuate its military personnel, the news agency said
Russian government to soon discuss halting gas exports to Europe — Deputy PM Novak
Alexander Novak said Russian gas accounted for more than 12% of European supply
Yemeni Houthis ready for military action against Israel in defense of Iran — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova underscored the clear risk of the conflict spreading further, warning that "the ongoing US and Israeli aggression against Iran could trigger a broader armed confrontation across the Middle East"
Injured people in Saratov Region, 76 Ukrainian UAVs attacking Russian regions overnight
Three people were injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on the southern Saratov Region
Russia, Ukraine to hold another prisoner of war exchange on March 6 — MFA
The swap took place after a humanitarian deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Russian troops liberate Yarovaya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,215 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Canada may harm its own security as it attempts to bring NATO to Arctic — Russian diplomat
"Russia is a self-sufficient Arctic state and possesses in the northern latitudes the full range of capabilities necessary to respond to any challenges, regardless of where they may originate," Oleg Stepanov noted
GFCN experts dismiss petition signed by Iranian scholars to reject Constitution as fake
The analysts revealed that signatures had been gathered using a basic Google form that allows any internet user to enter their name and list an affiliation with any organization
Russia to support Asia by halting LNG supplies to Europe — expert
This is more likely to refer to redirecting LNG supplies, rather than pipe gas, Sergey Kaufman said
IN BRIEF: On situation around Druzhba oil pipeline
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the EC is pressuring Ukraine to resume supplies
Casualties from Iranian attacks on UAE up to 78 — Defense Ministry
No Russians were hurt
Indiscriminate use of military force in Middle East unacceptable — Chinese MFA
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China's appreciation for Saudi Arabia's restraint and its ongoing commitment to peaceful conflict resolution
War in Iran should not cause fluctuations in fuel prices in Russia — Kremlin
The government and the Federal Antimonopoly Service are monitoring the situation with fuel prices in the country, Dmitry Peskov noted
US to regret sinking Iranian frigate in international waters — top diplomat
There were about 130 sailors about the sunken frigate, Abbas Araghchi added
Pentagon confident Iran can no longer carry out mass missile launches
Iran's theater ballistic missile shots fired down 86% from the first day of fighting, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
FACTBOX: What is known about tankers’ situation after closure of the Strait of Hormuz
Ten oil tankers attempting to pass the strait have already been struck by missiles and drones
Ukraine refuses to provide EU inspectors access to Druzhba pipeline — Politico
Ukraine’s government insists it needs time to assess the scale of damage to the oil pipeline
Press review: Iran missile risks may expand conflict and US eyes regime change in Cuba
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 4th
Eighty-seven bodies recovered from Iranian ship sunk off Sri Lankan coast
According to the Iranian authorities, there were about 130 sailors aboard the ship
Kurdistan Democratic Party denies reports of offensive in Iran — TV channel
The party says that the region "will not be a party to the conflict in this war"
Backbone of Ukrainian forces is made up of mobilized troops — expert
According to Sergey Khairudinov, the most motivated units are assigned to the most critical and difficult areas, as well as breakthroughs
Russia receives no requests for assistance, weapons supplies from Iran — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia's consistent position is well-known to everyone
Iran tried to avoid war with US, Israel through diplomacy — president
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that US-Israeli aggression left Iran no choice but to defend itself
Iran only targeting US, Israeli targets, top diplomat tells his Turkish counterpart
Abbas Araghchi says the attacks are directed at targets used for "aggressive operations against Iran"
Iranian forces claim responsibility for attack on Ben Gurion Airport — press release
The IRGC also reported having hit the Israeli Defense Ministry building
Russia ready to boost oil supplies to China, India — Novak
Russian oil is in demand, the deputy prime minister noted
Iran can wage war with drones almost indefinitely — expert
Dmitry Kuzyakin believes that today only Russia, Ukraine, and Iran have mastered the art of warfare under the new rules
Saudi Arabia has two weeks to avoid cutting oil output — FT
According to the publication, major producing countries in the Gulf must resume exports before their oil storage facilities are full
Russia sees no reason to suspect Ukraine talks with US may be cover-up — Lavrov
"We see no such reason because we are maintaining direct contact with American colleagues," the Russian top diplomat stated
Iran hits US oil tanker in northern Persian Gulf — IRGC
The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s control and any vessels affiliated with the United States or Israel will be banned from passing through it, the IRGC warned
Iran may respond to US asymmetrically in months — political scientist
Farhad Ibragimov noted that any casualties resulting from a future escalation would likely be seen in the United States as a direct consequence of America's decision to initiate military action
Gas prices in Europe spiked due to more solvent customers — Putin
The main suppliers of gas did not reduce their volumes, the president noted
Iran to continue destroying enemy bases within reach of its forces — diplomat
Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei stressed that "the people and the Armed Forces of Iran are resolute to continue war until the victory"
Iran depleting missile stocks of US, its allies with cheap drones — newspaper
According to a report cited by The New York Times, it will take years for factories to produce enough interceptor missiles
Russian gas carrier attacked in Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned boats
All 30 crew members were rescued
New Middle East war more dangerous than nuclear war — analyst
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the world is witnessing the beginning of the end of the old paradigm of warfare
Paris to use Cold War uranium, plutonium reserves for new warheads — top defense official
Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin says that the expansion of nuclear arsenal is included in the budget
US wants Ukraine's drone interceptors due to shortage of Patriot missiles — FT
According to the newspaper, Gulf countries are using expensive Patriot missiles to shoot down Iranian drones
Iran denies information about alleged readiness to discuss ceasefire
The official stressed that Iran would "continue without hesitation" to respond to strikes by the Israeli and US armed forces
Impact on GDP and $779 mln in one day - what we know about cost of Iran attack for US
According to Anadolu, the largest expense during the first day was the launch of Tomahawk missiles
Iranian forces launch missile strike on anti-Iranian groups in Iraqi Kurdistan — statement
The IRGC fulfilled three missile strikes
Israel takes Russia’s concerns about Iran’s Bushehr nuke plant into account — envoy
"Israel's target is only one, and that is the Iranian regime’s apparatus," Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph said
Iran strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, airbase — IRGC
The Khorramshahr 4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with a 1-ton warhead, were launched at dawn today
Russia urges joint efforts to stop conflict around Iran, calls for UN SC resolution
A conversation about the principles of the world order is overdue, and the United Nations could consider initiating such a discussion, the minister noted
Russian troops fighting for Popasnoye near Konstantinovka in DPR — expert
South of Verolyubovka, the Russian forces managed to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions, Andrey Marochko said
Iran strikes IDF General Staff building three times — advisor to IRGC commander
An attack was also made on one of the offices of Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu
Refusal to negotiate, readiness for endless war — statements from Iranian representatives
Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari opined that Turkey and Qatar would be the next victims of Israel and the US after Iran
US Senate rejects prohibiting use of force against Iran without congressional approval
During the procedural vote, 47 supported and 52 opposed the resolution
NATO must turn its focus northward, Canada’s top diplomat says
According to Anita Anand, "there is global competition in the Arctic"
Maersk suspends cargo booking to certain Middle East countries
Exceptions will be made for critical foodstuff, medicine and other essential goods, the Denmark-based shipping company said
US presidential advisers urge declaring victory over Iran as soon as possible — CNN
The officials fear that the US will be drawn into a protracted war
Iran’s armed forces deny closing Strait of Hormuz
Iran continues to cooperate with vessels passing through it in accordance with international protocols, Kioumars Heydari, the deputy commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic, said
