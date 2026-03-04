Price of Brent oil down over 1.3% on ICE

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has moved to negative territory, falling by more than 1.3%, according to trade data.

As of 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 1.61% at $82.71 a barrel. By 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent had moved to negative territory reaching $81 per barrel (-0.49%).

By 4:52 p.m. Moscow time (1:52 p.m. GMT) the Brent price had extended losses to 1.35% as it traded at $80.3 a barrel.