OPEC+ countries to compensate 3.944 mln bpd of overproduced oil by July

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. According to updated compensation plans received by the OPEC Secretariat from Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan and Oman, OPEC+ countries will monthly compensate from 727,000 to 850,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the period from February to June 2026.

Kazakhstan will account for the bulk of compensations (from 602,000 to 700,000 bpd).

According to the schedule, compensations amount to 727,000 bpd in February, 756,000 bpd in March, 793,000 bpd in April, 818,000 bpd in May, and 850,000 bpd in June.