Skies of six Middle East countries remain closed — Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Skies of six countries in the Middle East remain closed, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"Skies of six countries remain closed: Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Qatar and Kuwait. Flight safety is the key priority," the ministry informed.

The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency are in the continuous dialogue with aviation authorities of Middle East countries and also coordinate the operations of airlines carrying Russian citizens by non-scheduled flights. "All of them are made with consideration of introduced restrictions fir airspace use," the ministry added.