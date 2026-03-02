Incident at oil terminal not affecting Kazakh oil exports

ASTANA, March 2. /TASS/. An incident occurred at Sheskharis oil terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk did not affect operations of Kazakh oil producers and oil exports from Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"According to information available at the moment, the incident at Sheskharis oil terminal in the port of Novorossiysk did not influence production indicators of Kazakh oil producing companies. Production and exports of Kazakh oil continue normally. No disruptions were registered in operations of the export infrastructure used for Kazakh oil deliveries," the ministry said.

The energy ministry is monitoring the situation in cooperation with relevant organizations and infrastructure operators.

Firemen eliminated a fire outbreak at an oil terminal occurred at night in Novorossiysk after the Ukrainian drone attack, the crisis center of the Krasnodar Region told reporters earlier today.