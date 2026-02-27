Kazakhstan’s gas production totals 68.2 bln cubic meters in 2025 — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, February 27. /TASS/. Gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 68.2 bln cubic meters in 2025, exceeding the previously planned target by 8.6%, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

"Gas production volume in 2025 totaled 68.2 bln cubic meters, up 8.6% compared with the 2025 plan," Akkenzhenov said at a meeting of the Energy Ministry board.

According to him, the Barkhannaya field, with recoverable reserves of 1.5 bln cubic meters of raw gas, was commissioned last year, and a comprehensive gas industry development plan for 2025-2029 was approved. Among the ministry’s plans for 2026, the minister noted the completion of construction and commissioning of a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with a capacity of 1 bln cubic meters.

In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 59 bln cubic meters of gas. The gas production plan for 2025 had been set at 62.8 bln cubic meters.