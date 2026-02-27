Russia increases electricity exports since start of year — Inter RAO

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. In January-February 2026, Russia increased electricity exports compared with the same period in 2025. At the same time, Inter RAO (the sole operator of electricity exports and imports in Russia) expects to maintain export volumes at last year’s level, member of the company’s management board and head of its trading unit Alexandra Panina said.

"If we speak about supply volumes in 2026, I would certainly like to say that we hope to more or less maintain both the volumes and the marginal profit of 2025. That is the target indicator I am setting. However, based on the results of the first two months, it is difficult to speak about the outcome for the year. For now, I can only say that in January-February, on average, we are exceeding last year’s figures in terms of supply volumes," she said.

By the end of 2025, Russia reduced its electricity exports by 12.8% to 7.435 bln kilowatt-hours.

Supplies to Kazakhstan amounted to 4.3 bln kilowatt-hours (58% of the company’s total electricity exports), while deliveries to China totaled 300 mln kilowatt-hours (4%). Electricity exports to Mongolia reached 13% of Inter RAO’s total export volume and amounted to 1 bln kilowatt-hours. A further 1.8 bln kilowatt-hours were supplied to other countries.