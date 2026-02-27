Digital ruble to strengthen technological sovereignty of Belarus’ payment system

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. The introduction of a digital ruble in Belarus will enhance the technological sovereignty of the republic’s payment system, National Bank Chairman Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

"Overall, the introduction of the digital ruble will strengthen the technological sovereignty of the payment system and create additional opportunities for conducting payments in the digital national currencies of friendly countries," he said.

Golovchenko added that the use of the digital Belarusian ruble offers a number of advantages for both citizens and businesses, including lower costs for cross-border payments and the ability to use smart contracts to automate transactions. He recalled that the republic has already "implemented measures to develop the necessary software and prepare the regulatory framework."