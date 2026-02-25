Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports up 9.5% in 2025 to nearly $170 bln — PM

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports increased by almost 9.5% in 2025 to almost 13 trillion rubles ($169.7 bln), with the share of friendly countries having reached 86%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Despite extremely aggressive attempts to block trade with Russia, non-resource non-energy exports gained almost 9.5% by the end of the year, having approached 13 trillion rubles. The share of friendly countries in it totaled almost 86%," he said reporting to the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

Developing foreign trade, Moscow expanded the circle of friendly countries and extended trade and economic cooperation with them, seeking to shift from exporting raw materials to supplying high value-added goods, the premier said.

State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said earlier that Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports were projected at $155 bln in 2026. The most substantial increase in last year’s exports was observed in mechanical engineering, he said, adding that the trend of growth of high-tech exports was expected to continue.