Ukraine again postpones resumption of oil supplies to Slovakia — TV

BRATISLAVA, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has again shifted the deadline to resume oil supplies to Slovakia over the Druzhba pipeline.

February 26 is the new date, TA-3 television reports. Slovak mass media said on Tuesday morning that Ukraine planned to restart oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline on February 25.

Ukraine does not provide Slovakia with information about causes for the delays in the restart of oil supplies. It was anticipated earlier that these would resume on February 20 but Kiev authorities revisited the deadline several times since then.

Russian oil supplies to Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline were interrupted in early February. The Slovak government announced the state of emergency in the country due to oil shortage last Wednesday.