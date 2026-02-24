American LNG could become one of cargoes for Northern Sea Route — expert

MURMANSK, February 24. /TASS/. American LNG could become one of cargoes for the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC), Alexey Fadeyev, Doctor of Economics, head of the expert council on the Arctic development under St. Petersburg’s committee on external relations, told TASS.

"American LNG can flow via the Northern Sea Route, both from the viewpoint of existing capacity and from the viewpoint of future prospects. We are talking about possible projects in Alaska, President Putin has said that Russia can help American colleagues organize liquefaction in Alaska, and the NSR can become a good logistical shoulder for them here, both in terms of deliveries from Alaska and current LNG transportation to the Asia-Pacific market," he said.

The US as the largest LNG producer dominates the European market, the expert said, adding that in Asian countries liquefied gas is more expensive, which is why supplies are now being redirected precisely to these markets.

"By the way, this is one of the challenges that Europe today can lose American gas. A number of experts suggest that Americans may buy Russian gas and sell it to Europe as their own, American. That's a paradoxical thing, so even American LNG can supplement what flows via the NSR and the TTC to Asia," Fadeyev concluded.