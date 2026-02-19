Russia developing tracked version of Muravei portable drone launch pad

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian specialists are working on a tracked version of the Muravei radio-controlled cart, which can be used as a portable launch pad for drones, a spokesperson for the Kaisant Research and Production Association told TASS.

"The Muravei portable drone launch pad has been produced in various modifications in small batches. The products have been sent to customers. We are currently receiving feedback from units that have ordered these platforms to meet their specific needs. After receiving feedback from military personnel, we will receive requests for larger quantities of certain Muravei models, after which we can move on to serial production. Work is also currently underway to produce a tracked Muravei, and a prototype has already been created," the company said.

Kaisant also described the differences between the platform's modifications. "The modifications are equipped with different types of engines, as well as different control systems. From a design standpoint, these nuances are not visible, with a few exceptions, but the internal components are very different," the company representative noted.

It was previously reported that the radio-controlled cart is equipped with the Hermes jam-resistant communication system. The Muravei is used as a portable airfield for FPV drones and is also designed for cargo transportation. Drones in hibernation mode are delivered on the platform to the deployment site, where they are activated and sent on combat missions.