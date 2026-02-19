Gas reserves in UGS facilities in Netherlands lower than in Poland

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in the Netherlands have fallen below 14%, hitting a fresh all-time low for the second half of February. The Netherlands has less gas left in its UGS facilities than Poland, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas reserves in UGS facilities in the Netherlands, which is one of the leaders in Europe in terms of storage capacity, were down at 13.72% as of February 17. There are only 1.9 bln cubic meters (bcm) left in storage facilities, which is even less than the amount in Poland’s UGS facilities on the same date (1.94 bcm).

Other countries with leading gas storage capacity are also actively using up their accumulated fuel. UGS facilities are 22.3% full in Germany, 38.6% in Austria, 23% in France, 50.1% in Italy. Storage facilities are 32.2% full in Slovakia, 38.3% in Hungary, 35.4% in the Czech Republic, 40.6% in Romania, 46% in Bulgaria, 24.5% in Belgium, 28.1% in Denmark, 21.9% in Latvia, and 14.3% in Croatia.